Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

