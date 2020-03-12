Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.07.

XLRN opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business’s revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

