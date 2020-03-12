Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

