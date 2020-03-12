Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,861.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $135.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.03 and a one year high of $171.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.