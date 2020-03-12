Citigroup Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DouYu International worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,702,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387,186 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,710,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,032,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DOYU opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.88.
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
