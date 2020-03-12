Citigroup Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DouYu International worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,702,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387,186 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,710,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,032,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

