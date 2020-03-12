Citigroup Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

