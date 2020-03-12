Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.