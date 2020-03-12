Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,533 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of EXG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.