Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,873,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,542 shares of company stock worth $11,657,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,047.00, a PEG ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

