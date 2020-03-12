Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,878 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 173.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $163.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $189.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.