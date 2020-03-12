Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Instructure worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

INST stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.45. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Instructure Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

