Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6,998.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181,375 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of O stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

