Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

ESLT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $128.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.02. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

