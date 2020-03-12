Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 294,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.