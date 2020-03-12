Citigroup Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $912.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,095.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,091.11. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $903.50 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Citigroup Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc
Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc
Vail Resorts, Inc. Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Vail Resorts, Inc. Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Cable One Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Cable One Inc
ValuEngine Lowers Repsol to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Repsol to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report