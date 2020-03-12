Citigroup Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $912.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,095.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,091.11. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $903.50 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

