Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,831,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSB opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.99. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

