Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,696,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,639,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,078,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $155.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.50 and its 200-day moving average is $236.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.