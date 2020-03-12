Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

