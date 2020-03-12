Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock worth $7,362,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,606.67.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,491.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,690.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,477.71. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $924.92 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

