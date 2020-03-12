ValuEngine Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REPYY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Repsol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

