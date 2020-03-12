Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,198,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,246,000 after buying an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

