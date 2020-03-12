Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of 2U worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 11,992.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $26.75 on Thursday. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

