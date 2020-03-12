TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of TopBuild worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.38.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

