Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,586,238 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,586,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

