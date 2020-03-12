Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,162 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Descartes Systems Group worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

