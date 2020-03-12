Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 108,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.86.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

