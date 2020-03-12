Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $106.38 on Thursday. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

