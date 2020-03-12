JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

