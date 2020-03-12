PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells $103,775.48 in Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 19th, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $602,175.00.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PetIQ Inc has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 136,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

