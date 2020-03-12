ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of ABIOMED worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after buying an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ABIOMED by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 66,932.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $181.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.07 and a 1-year high of $348.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

