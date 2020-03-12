OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCM opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

