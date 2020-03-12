Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 443,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at $83,457,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.60.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

