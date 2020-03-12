Insider Buying: Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $7,498,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

