Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Itron has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Citigroup Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc
Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc
Vail Resorts, Inc. Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Vail Resorts, Inc. Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Cable One Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Cable One Inc
ValuEngine Lowers Repsol to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Repsol to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report