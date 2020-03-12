Louis G. Conforti Acquires 46,500 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Stock

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WPG opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $401.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

