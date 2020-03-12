Johnny Trotter Acquires 4,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,398.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

