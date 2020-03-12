Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $119.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $141.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.