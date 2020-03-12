JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lessened by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

