Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $97.88 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

