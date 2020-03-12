SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

