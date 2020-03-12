Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.