Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 324,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.