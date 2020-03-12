Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 324,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnny Trotter Acquires 4,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc Stock
Johnny Trotter Acquires 4,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc Stock
Walt Disney PT Lowered to $119.00
Walt Disney PT Lowered to $119.00
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stake Lessened by Golden State Wealth Management LLC
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stake Lessened by Golden State Wealth Management LLC
Signature Bank Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Signature Bank Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
SAFRAN/ADR Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
SAFRAN/ADR Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
Xylem Inc Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Xylem Inc Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report