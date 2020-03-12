Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $250.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $247.62 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.