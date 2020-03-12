Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 1.22% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period.

FVAL stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

