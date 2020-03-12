SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.77. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

