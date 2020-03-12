Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

