Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

