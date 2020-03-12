Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 11,068 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

