Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 197,041.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 0.2% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 164,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

