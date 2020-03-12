Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

LUV stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.